Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan Team Up After a Bank Robbery in Netflix’s ‘The Out-Laws’ Trailer

Adam Devine discovers he has a lot to learn about Nina Dobrev’s family life after he meets her parents, played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, in the trailer for the Netflix action-comedy film The Out-Laws.
The feature from director Tyler Spindel (The Wrong Missy) centers on bank manager Owen (Devine), who finally meets the parents of his fiancée, Parker (Dobrev), and then comes to suspect that they may have robbed his bank during the week of the wedding. Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Blake Anderson round out the cast for the movie that launches July 7.
“I think your parents robbed my bank,” Devine tells Dobrev. “They knew the voice-activation code to get in the vault, which I’m pretty sure I told your mom about when I was wasted.”
The footage later shows Brosnan and Barkin teaching Devine how to use firearms as the group is forced to team up in an effort to recover $5 million. “Just think of how many terrible decisions we had to make to get to this moment in time,” quips Billy (Brosnan) while watching Devine struggle to execute their plan.
Among the memorable moments from the trailer is Barkin and Brosnan comparing Devine to James Bond, the spy character that Brosnan famously played in four films for the storied franchise.
Spindel directed The Out-Laws from a script by Evan Turner and Ben Zazov. Barry Bernardi, Isaac Horne Brendan O’Brien and Ben Ormand executive produce. Devine and Adam Sandler are producers.
