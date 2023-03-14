Nancy Meyers Netflix Movie Shut Down Over Budget Issues

Netflix is shutting down its Nancy Meyers movie, the star-studded romantic comedy that was expected to be her first directing vehicle in nearly a decade.

According to sources, Netflix and Meyers could not come to an agreement on the budget. Meyers is said to have asked for a budget of at least than $150 million, but the studio did not want to go over $130 million. It was a steep price tag for a genre that is usually more in the mid-budget range and one that could have made it the most expensive romantic-comedy of all time. Meyers, who last directed the 2015 Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro feature The Intern, has commanded budgets on the higher end for the genre and is known for her work with big stars such as Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep. She is also known for her Architectural Digest-worthy production design.

The romantic-comedy had Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson circling roles, with Meyers writing, directing and producing the film known as Paris Paramount. (It was unclear if that was the actual title, a working title or code name.) The film was first announced nearly a year ago, and a week ago things seemed to be heating up, with a number of castings reported.

The film would have centered on a young writer-director who falls in love with a producer. The pair make several successful films before breaking up, both romantically and professionally. They are forced back together when a new, great project arises, and they find themselves having to deal with high stakes and volatile stars.

The project had parallels to Meyers’ life. She and fellow writer-producer Charles Shyer had a longtime romantic and professional pairing, working on films such as Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, The Parent Trap and Father of the Bride. After they split, Meyers wrote and directed features such as What Women Want, Something’s Gotta Give and The Holiday.