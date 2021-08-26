Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch Whistles Haunting Tune in Teaser Trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Power of the Dog.'

Netflix released a first look at its upcoming film The Power of the Dog, written, directed and produced by Academy Award winner Jane Campion.

During the one-minute clip, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character whistles a haunting tune as he peers out a window. One of the final shots of the teaser is a close up of flowers splattered with blood.

The drama is based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film, set in Montana in 1925, tells the story of an intimidating rancher named Phil (Cumberbatch) and his brother George, played by Jesse Plemons. When George marries a widower and single-mother (Kirsten Dunst), Phil decides to taunt her and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The Power of the Dog also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll and Adam Beach.

Campion won an Oscar for original screenplay for her 1994 film The Piano. The Power of the Dog marks her first feature since 2009’s Bright Star.

The movie will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It will also be screened at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

The Power of the Dog will be released in select theaters starting Nov. 17 before hitting Netflix on Dec. 1.

Watch the teaser trailer below.