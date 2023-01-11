Netflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have a new home.

Beginning in 2024, the SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix globally, beginning a multi-year partnership between Netflix and the guild.

The announcement comes ahead of today’s SAG Award nominees for individual, cast and ensemble performances, which will be announced at 7 a.m. PT by Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson. The nominees for action performances by film and television stunt ensembles will be announced by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Added Netflix Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

The annual awards show launched on NBC in 1995, but aired on TNT since 1998, and TBS has simulcast it in recent years. In May, SAG-AFTRA announced the end of its longtime partnership with TNT.

This year’s 29th Annual SAG awards is scheduled to be broadcast online on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed to stream the show on Netflix’s YouTube channel and will promote the event across its social channels. The ceremony will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC and executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.