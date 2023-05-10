Netflix Releases First Trailer for Sarah Snook Thriller ‘Run Rabbit Run’

The first trailer for Netflix’s horror thriller Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession star Sarah Snook, has dropped.

The clip shows the fraught relationship between a mother (Snook) and her daughter (Lily LaTorre) as the latter begins to act strangely. The film also stars Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi and Trevor Jamieson.

Filmed in Melbourne, Run Rabbit Run is directed by Aussie filmmaker Daina Reid, known for helming episodes of the television series The Shining Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale, with a script by Hannah Kent.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s review described Run Rabbit Run as “moody and atmospheric” and that it “easily builds tension and dread.”

The feature premiered at Sundance this year as part of the festival’s horror-centric Midnight selections. Netflix acquired the global rights, aside from some territories where deals are already in place.

Indie studio XYZ Films financed Run Rabbit Run with Screen Australia. Snook also executive produced, along with Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ, Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey of Storyd Group, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.

Run Rabbit Run debuts on Netflix on June 28.

See the trailer below.