Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in September

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this September.
Count the 1997 political action thriller Air Force One among the film titles that are leaving on Sept. 30. The Harrison Ford- and Gary Oldman-led box office and critical hit sees Ford portraying the U.S. president as he attempts to regain control of Air Force One after a group of terrorists hijack it with people on board.
Also get ready to say goodbye to The Queen, the 2006 biographical drama about the complicated death and burial of Diana, Princess of Wales, as the royal family disagrees on whether to treat her death as a public or private affair also leaves the same day. Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II, and in addition to winning several major Hollywood awards for her depiction, also scored a dinner invite from the real queen herself.
Other movies being removed in September include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Pianist and Mike Myers’ three James Bond parody films Austin Powers in Goldmember, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Another franchise with titles being dropped from the Netflix library is The Karate Kid, as the original and The Karate Kid Part II leave the streamer alongside the animated Kung Fu Panda and its follow-up, Kung Fu Panda 2.
The streamer is losing significantly more TV titles this month. The first season of the CBS horror drama Evil, from creators Robert and Michelle King and starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson, leaves on Sept. 30. The series follows a skeptical forensic psychologist who teams with a Catholic seminarian and a technology expert to investigate supposedly supernatural incidents.
Among the other shows leaving Netflix’s collection are a number of Star Trek chapters, including the original, Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4, Star Trek: Seasons 1-3 and Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7, all departing on Sept. 30. Two memorable and dark small-screen period pieces are also among the shows leaving the streamer this month. Showtime’s spin on classic literary horror monsters Penny Dreadful will depart on Sept. 16 while BBC One and BBC America’s Ripper Street is expected to disappear on Sept. 7
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in September.
Sept. 3
Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
Midnight Special
Sept. 7
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Sept. 8
Turbo
Sept. 9
I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Sept. 14
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Sept. 15
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 16
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 18
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Sept. 30
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
