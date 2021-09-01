Netflix’s New Releases Coming in September 2021

- Share this article on Facebook
Netflix is leaping into fall with a number of new films and TV shows, as well as its regular new rotation of existing shows and movies.
Among the original drama films coming to the streamer this month are the 9/11 biographical drama Worth on Sept. 3. Starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci, the Sara Colangelo-directed film is based on true events and follows Keaton’s attorney as he faces the seemingly impossible task of determining the extent of compensation for families who were victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The Starling, which hits Netflix on Sept. 24, stars Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant and Daveed Diggs in a heartwrenching drama about one woman’s loss following a miscarriage and how a battle with a bird over her garden puts her on the pathway to addressing her grief and healing her relationships.
In a slightly different vein is the debut of Kate, an action-revenge-thriller featuring Birds of Prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a criminal who has just 24 hours to find the person who poisoned her and get the antidote. Other big-screen additions include Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge, School of Rock and A Cinderella Story.
On the TV side, Mike Schur and Sean Hayes’ new animated original Netflix series Q-Force, which follows a secret agent alongside a team of other LGBTQ super-spies drops on Sept. 2 and counts Matthew Rogers, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes and Laurie Metcalf among its voice cast. On Sept. 17, expect new episodes of hit teen comedy Sex Education, which counts Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gawa — along with the new addition of Jason Isaacs — among its stars.
The final seasons of Justin Simien’s ever-timely Dear White People and supernatural horror hit Lucifer are also expected to arrive on the streamer alongside Netflix original reality competitions The Circle and Nailed It!. Additionally, every episode of the original Saved by the Bell, as well as spin-off The College Years and two TV movie follow-ups — Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas, will join the Netflix library.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this September.
Sept. 1
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
A Cinderella Story
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
How to Be a Cowboy
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sept. 2
Afterlife of the Party
Final Account
Q-Force
Sept. 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
Sept. 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Sept. 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
Sept. 8
The Circle: Season 3
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
Sept. 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
Sept. 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Prey
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Sept. 13
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Sept. 14
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
A StoryBots Space Adventure
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Sept. 15
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Too Hot To Handle Latino
Sept. 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Sept. 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
Sept. 19
Dark Skies
Sept. 20
Grown Ups
Sept. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Sept. 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Sept. 23
Je Suis Karl
Sept. 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
Sept. 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
Sept. 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love
Sept. 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
The Phantom
