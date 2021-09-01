Netflix’s New Releases Coming in September 2021

Netflix is leaping into fall with a number of new films and TV shows, as well as its regular new rotation of existing shows and movies.

Among the original drama films coming to the streamer this month are the 9/11 biographical drama Worth on Sept. 3. Starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci, the Sara Colangelo-directed film is based on true events and follows Keaton’s attorney as he faces the seemingly impossible task of determining the extent of compensation for families who were victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The Starling, which hits Netflix on Sept. 24, stars Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant and Daveed Diggs in a heartwrenching drama about one woman’s loss following a miscarriage and how a battle with a bird over her garden puts her on the pathway to addressing her grief and healing her relationships.

In a slightly different vein is the debut of Kate, an action-revenge-thriller featuring Birds of Prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a criminal who has just 24 hours to find the person who poisoned her and get the antidote. Other big-screen additions include Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge, School of Rock and A Cinderella Story.

On the TV side, Mike Schur and Sean Hayes’ new animated original Netflix series Q-Force, which follows a secret agent alongside a team of other LGBTQ super-spies drops on Sept. 2 and counts Matthew Rogers, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes and Laurie Metcalf among its voice cast. On Sept. 17, expect new episodes of hit teen comedy Sex Education, which counts Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gawa — along with the new addition of Jason Isaacs — among its stars.

The final seasons of Justin Simien’s ever-timely Dear White People and supernatural horror hit Lucifer are also expected to arrive on the streamer alongside Netflix original reality competitions The Circle and Nailed It!. Additionally, every episode of the original Saved by the Bell, as well as spin-off The College Years and two TV movie follow-ups — Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas, will join the Netflix library.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the August additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this September.

Sept. 1

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

A Cinderella Story

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Sept. 2

Afterlife of the Party

Final Account

Q-Force

Sept. 3

Dive Club

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog

Worth

Sept. 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Sept. 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

Sept. 8

The Circle: Season 3

Into the Night: Season 2

JJ+E

Sept. 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer

Sept. 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Kate

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series

Prey

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Sept. 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Sept. 14

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

A StoryBots Space Adventure

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Sept. 15

Nailed It!: Season 6

Nightbooks

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Too Hot To Handle Latino

Sept. 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys

Sept. 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Sex Education: Season 3

Squid Game

The Stronghold

Sept. 19

Dark Skies

Sept. 20

Grown Ups

Sept. 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

Sept. 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Dear White People: Volume 4

Intrusion

Jaguar

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Sept. 23

Je Suis Karl

Sept. 24

Blood & Water: Season 2

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

Jailbirds New Orleans

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

Sept. 28

Ada Twist, Scientist

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man

Friendzone

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

No One Gets Out Alive

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love

Sept. 30

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park

The Phantom