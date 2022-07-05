Netflix Sets Swedish Comedy Film About 40-Year-Old Reliving Her Best Day Again and Again

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled plans for new Swedish comedy film One More Time, directed by Student Academy Award winner Jonatan Etzler and starring Hedda Stiernstedt (Beforeigners, The Restaurant).

Miriam Ingrid (Beartown), Elinor Silfversparre Fahlén and Maxwell Cunningham are also part of the cast.

The news of the project comes a day after Warner Bros. Discovery said that its streaming service HBO Max would no longer produce originals in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Central Europe and Turkey.

Stiernstedt plays Amelia, 40, who is hit by a bus the night of her birthday and wakes up back in 2002, on her 18th birthday, “with the chance to relive her best day and make her life the perfect vision of what she’d intended it to be,” according to a plot description. “But when she starts to wake up again and again on this same day, she has to figure out the key to what she needs to fix in order to literally leave the past behind and return to the present day.”

Said Stiernstedt: “I am so excited for this project to come alive. The timing for a retrospect lookback on the early 2000s feels right, and diving into that era is filled with so much joy. I’m working together with the talented Jonatan Etzler and a group of very gifted actors. We’re having a great time working together, and I think that will be noticeable in the final result.”

The Swedish-language comedy is written by Tove Forsman and Sofie Forsman (Young Royals, The Playlist). Etzler won a Student Academy Award for the short film Get Ready With Me. One More Time will be his feature film debut. The project is based on an original idea by Mikael Ljung and is produced by Eleonor Sager at Breakable.

Netflix will release One More Time globally in 2023.