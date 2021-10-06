Netflix Jumps Into Holiday Season With Teaser for ‘A Boy Called Christmas’

Netflix is already prepared for the holiday season. The streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday feature, A Boy Called Christmas, starring Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, and Kristen Wiig.

The fantasy film, which stems from Matt Haig’s 2015 novel of the same name, follows a young boy named Nikolas, played by newcomer Lawfull. In this reimagining of the tale of Father Christmas, Nikolas sets off on a journey to find his father who is searching for a village of elves called Elfhelm. He has a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse to accompany him on his magical adventure. The trailer shows Nikolas trekking through the snow and encountering mythical creatures along the way, like a giant troll.

Smith, whose character is named Aunt Ruth, says in the clip, “The universe is made of stories, where anything and everything can happen. Long ago, nobody knew about Christmas, until a boy showed the world how to believe in the impossible.”

A Boy Called Christmas is directed by Gil Kenan who also co-wrote the screenplay with Ol Parker. The cast also includes Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, and Jim Broadbent.

The film will be released on Netflix on Nov. 24 in select territories.

Watch the trailer below.