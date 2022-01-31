Netflix Releases ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Sequel Trailer

“Try anything and you’re canceled, bro,” is a warning that doesn’t work too well on Leatherface in this 2022 take on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Below is the official trailer for Netflix’s sequel to the 1974 horror classic.

The team behind this latest iteration includes Kim Henkel — the co-writer of director Tobe Hooper’s original — and writer-producer Fede Alvarez, of Evil Dead fame. Newcomer David Blue Garcia directs.

The set-up: “After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.”

Here’s some more details about the new storyline and cast: “Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”

Since its debut nearly 50 years ago, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has spawned eight films about unsuspecting young people who stumble onto a desolate Texas town and become victims of the cannibalistic Leatherface and his family.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrives on Netflix Feb. 18.