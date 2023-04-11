Jennifer Lopez Is a Fierce Killer in Latest ‘The Mother’ Trailer

Jennifer Lopez plays a former assassin turned fierce mama bear who emerges from hiding in the Alaskan wilderness to protect a daughter she gave up for adoption years earlier in the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie The Mother.

“I’m a killer. And I’m also mother,” Lopez’s gun-toting character says at one point in the trailer while stabbing or head-butting the bad guys, or firing back from a motorcycle or snow mobile while being hotly pursued.

The latest look at director Niki Caro’s action adventure pic opens with Lopez in a flashback giving birth to a daughter she had to give up. An FBI agent, with whom she has cut a deal, tells her the only way to protect her newborn from two dangerous assailants on the loose is to disappear.

“They’ll find you. Both of you,” Lopez is warned.

Fast forward in time and the film has the former killer hell bent on rescuing Zoe, her now 12-year-old daughter played by Lucy Paez, after Zoe is kidnapped.

The Mother, which also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal, is set to debut on Netflix on May 12. The film has a script from Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig and Misha Green, based on a story by Green.