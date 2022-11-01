Netflix’s ‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ in Top 10 in 90 Countries (Exclusive)

All Quiet on the Western Front, a German World War I drama starring Daniel Brühl, was Netflix’s number one non-English-language film of the week, entering the top 10 in 90 countries worldwide.

In its weekly top 10 list published Tuesday, Netflix said Edward Berger’s feature, an adaptation of the classic anti-war novel by German writer Erich Maria Remarque, racked up 31.5 million viewing hours since its debut on the platform last Friday.

It’s a great start for the film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and is Germany’s official submission for the 2023 Oscars in the best international feature category. Newcomer Felix Kammerer stars as Paul Bäumer, a gung-ho student who signs up to fight on the western front, only to be quickly disillusioned by the senseless brutality he experiences in the trenches. Albrecht Schuch (System Crasher) co-stars as his brother-in-arms Stanislaus Katczinsky. Brühl plays a German diplomat negotiating his country’s surrender in the war’s final days.

Lewis Milestone famously adapted Remarque’s book for his 1930 drama, that won Oscars for best picture and best director. All Quiet on the Western Front was later remade for American television in 1979, in a version starring Richard Thomas and Ernest Borgnine. Berger’s Netflix film is the first German-language adaptation of Remarque’s novel.