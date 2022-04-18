‘Nevermoor’ Musical Adaptation in the Works at Paramount

The young adult fantasy book Nevermoor is getting a movie musical adaption via Paramount and The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.

Gracey will direct and is creating original music for the film, which is being written by Drew Goddard, the writer behind World War Z and The Martian.

Written by Jessica Townsend, Nevermoor was published in 2017 via Little Brown and follows Morrigan Crow, a girl born on the unluckiest day and blamed for all local misfortune. The description for the book reads: “Morrigan’s curse dooms her to die on her next birthday. But in a narrow escape, she is spirited away by a man called Jupiter North to the magical city of Nevermoor. Morrigan has a chance to escape her fate and join the Wundrous Society, an elite group of remarkable people with remarkable talents — but only if she can triumph over hundreds of other children in a series of difficult, dangerous trials.” The series has spanned three installments to date, with a fourth due out in October.

Goddard will produce the movie alongside Sarah Esberg via their Goddard Textiles banner.

Gracey, repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein, last directed the Amazon rock documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far. Goddard, whose credits include Bad Times at the El Royale and Marvel’s Daredevil, is repped by UTA. Townsend is repped by CAA and The Bent Agency.