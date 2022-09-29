New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)

Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day.

The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.

The original 1999 film, written by Adam Herz and directed by Paul Weitz, grossed more than $235 million worldwide and spawned three sequels with the core cast, as well as spinoff franchise American Pie Presents (five films so far) from Universal’s home entertainment division.

Day’s career originated in front of the camera, and she is best known onscreen for her recurring role as We Got Y’all staffer Sarah on HBO’s Insecure (she previously co-starred on Issa Rae’s webseries The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl). Her feature directorial debut Definition Please, in which she starred as a former spelling bee champion reconnecting with her estranged family, won the grand jury award for best narrative feature at San Francisco CAAM Fest, best feature at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, outstanding directorial debut at the South Asian Film Festival of America and a special jury award for Fresh Narrative Voice at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, as well as best narrative feature at the Next Generation Indie Film Awards. It was acquired by Ava DuVernay’s Array and is now available on Netflix.

Day, who also previously directed the LeVar Burton-narrated YouTube series This is My Story, has served as a Sundance Lab fellow, Sundance Film Festival influencer and HBO Visionaries ambassador. She was the inaugural recipient of Women’s Voices Now’s inaugural Women Making Waves award and was profiled on NBCUniversal News Group’s Inspiring America series for Definition Please’s exploration of race and mental illness on film.

She is represented by WME, Mosaic and Myman Greenspan.