Two New ‘Avengers’ Films Announced at Comic-Con

While it was titled Endgame, the last Avengers movie won’t be the final one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the Comic-Con presentation in Hall H, two new Avengers films were announced by Marvel Studios. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive May 2, 2025, with another Avengers movie following months later, with Avengers: Secret Wars hitting Nov. 7, 2025.

Marvel head Kevin Feige noted that the back-to-back Avengers films will wrap up Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (It was announced that a Fantastic 4 film will start the phase, with the movie getting a Nov. 8, 2024 release date.) Kang is the time traveling villain played by Jonathan Majors in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (a version of him was unveiled in Loki season one). And Secret Wars is likely a reference to the 2015 event series from writer Jonathan Hickman that dealt with the multiverse, and had a direct reference in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (There was also a 1980s series of the same name.)

The Avengers franchise is Marvel’s crown jewel. The first Avengers, released a decade ago, combined multiple film franchises — Iron Man, Captain America and Thor — and was seen as a gamble when Marvel announced its ambitions. The gamble paid off, with the film becoming Marvel’s first to top $1 billion. The fourth and most recent installment, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame for a time held the title of the highest grossing film of all time, with $2.79 billion globally.

These films will be the first installments made since Robert Downey Jr.’s retirement from the Iron Man role.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022