No New James Bond Casting Talk Until 2022, Says 007 Producer Barbara Broccoli

With the world gearing up for the rollout of No Time To Die, having its world premiere in London on Tuesday, U.K. bookmakers have returned to one of their favorite pastimes: speculating as to who might take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, a conversation that has been rumbling on for several years.

But despite the current rumor mill mix now including regulars such as Tom Hardy and newcomers like Bridgerton‘s Rege-Jean Page, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has effectively ended any hope of the matter being concluded soon.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s flagship morning news show Today on Monday alongside fellow Eon Production head (and half-sibling) Michael G. Wilson, Broccoli said they hadn’t made any decision as to who would step into Craig’s blood-splattered brogues and wouldn’t start doing so until 2022.

“We’re not thinking about it at all,” she said. “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Added Wilson: “He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible.”

On hiring Craig, who took over from Piers Brosnan beginning with Casino Royale in 2006, Broccoli said they were “very, very lucky” to persuade him to join the franchise.

“We could see he was reluctant to do it, because he knew it would change his life, which it obviously has. It’s changed his life, but it hasn’t changed him,” she said. “What he’s enabled us to do with the franchise is really explore the emotional life of Bond and go into the person and complexity and conflicts that happen within the Bond character.”

British bookmaker William Hill currently has Hardy as the favorite to take over from Craig, followed by Page, McMafia star James Norton, Nine Perfect Strangers‘ Luke Evans, perennial Bond favorite Idris Elba, The Witcher star Henry Cavill and, marking the highest-ranking female entry, Gentleman Jack‘s Suranne Jones.