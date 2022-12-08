New Line Picks Up Fantasy Pitch ‘Crescenthia’ from ‘Black Adam’ Producer Beau Flynn (Exclusive)

New Line has acquired the high-concept fantasy pitch Crescenthia from Beau Flynn, the producer of the company’s DC movie, Black Adam.

Writing duo Alex Ankeles and Morgan Jurgenson are behind the project which Flynn will be producing through his FlynnPictureCo.

Details are being kept secret but Crescenthia, which is a working title, is described as a fun, new twist on the fantasy genre inspired by magical escapist fare such as Chronicles of Narnia, The Wizard of Oz and The Neverending Story.

FlynnPictureCo.’s Scott Sheldon will executive produce.

FlynnPictureCo.’s most recent release was Black Adam, the Dwayne Johnson-starring adventure movie which has grossed almost $385 million worldwide since its Oct. 21 opening. The banner also produced Netflix’s Red Notice and Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Both movies have sequels in development.

Ankeles and Jurgenson most recently sold a high-concept fantasy adventure to Universal with Davis Entertainment and Ross Siegel producing. Jurgenson co-wrote and produced the 2010 cult horror hit Tucker and Dale vs. Evil which starred Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk.

Ankeles and Jurgenson are repped by Kaplan/Perron Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.