New Line Picks Up Horror Thriller ‘Thaw’ From ‘San Andreas’ Co-Writer Jeremy Passmore (Exclusive)

New Line has pressed the defrost button for Thaw, an original horror script from Jeremy Passmore.

Gunpowder & Sky, the banner behind indie horror hit Summer of 84 and Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright anthology, is producing with Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment.

Plot details are being kept under the ice but it is described as an environmental horror thriller.

The pick-up keeps New Line in the horror game, a key part of the company’s legacy that goes back to the days of Freddy Krueger and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Its The Conjuring Universe recently crossed $2 billion at the global box office with the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and is the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time. New Line is in production on the adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot.

Aperture is developing an adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s The Final Girl Support Group at HBO Max with Charlize Theron and the Muschettis and has sci fi thriller The Oberlin Incident set up at Paramount. Goldworm previously was a producer on indie hit, My Friend Dahmer, as well as this year’s Michael Caine-Aubrey Plaza movie, Best Sellers.

Passmore wrote the screenplay for the remake of Red Dawn starring Chris Hemsworth. His writing partner, Andre Fabrizio, created the story for New Line’s Dwayne Johnson hit San Andreas, which they sold to New Line as a pitch. Passmore and Fabrizio recently adapted graphic novel The Harlem Hellfighters into a limited series for Overbrook and History Channel.

Passmore is repped by Verve, Aperture and Eclipse Law.