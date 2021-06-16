New Line’s ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Adds Young Trio to Cast (Exclusive)

New Line has found some fresh meat for Evil Dead Rise, the latest chapter in the Evil Dead horror franchise.

Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies and Nell Fisher have joined Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in the feature goes before cameras in June and is intended for HBO Max.

While most of the other Dead movies revolved around the demonic goings-on at a cabin in the woods, the new tale takes the corpses to the city and tells of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival.

Details are being kept in the book but sources say the trio will play siblings in peril.

The original Evil Dead filmmaking team is involved in this chapter, with Robert Tapert producing, and Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell serving as executive producers. Also exec producing are Romel Adam, John Keville and Macdara Kelleher.

Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, hand-picked by Raimi, Tapert and Campbell, wrote the screenplay and is directing.

Echols, Davies and Fisher are all actors on the rise. Echols is making her feature acting debut in Reminiscence, Warner Bros.’s sci-fi movie from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.

Davies had a breakout role playing a trans boy in Australian TV series The End. His string of credits include appearing with Carmen Ejogo in Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience for Starz, Storm Boy with Geoffrey Rush and Jai Courtney, and the Steven Spielberg-exec produced series Terra Nova.

Fisher made her acting debut in the short film Splendid Isolation with her feature bow set to be post-apocalyptic action feature film, Northspur.

Ehols is repped by Paradigm, Play Management, The X Division and Morris Yorn. Davies is repped by Catherine Poulton Management, Circle of Confusion and Derek Kroeger at Myman, Greenspan. Fisher is repped by Gail Cowan Management.