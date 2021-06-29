New Line’s ‘House Party’ Remake Adds Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Andrew Santino, Bill Bellamy (Exclusive)

Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Andrew Santino and Bill Bellamy have joined the cast of New Line’s re-imagining of House Party, the 1990 cult classic comedy.

The trio join Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly, among others, on the roll call for the remake which is intended to stream on HBO Max.

Music video director Calmatic is making his feature directing debut with Party, which is being produced by The SpringHill Company, the banner run by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The original movie focused on two best friends and their efforts to throw the party of the year and their hijinks involving bullies, parents, girls and police.

The new, 21st century take, penned by Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, is being kept on the downlow.

Reginald Hudlin, who wrote and directed the original, is exec producing with Warrington Hudlin. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson of SpringHill are also exec producing.

Executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing for the studio.

Paye can be seen starring opposite Ashton Sanders and Jeffrey Wright in the Netflix feature All Day and a Night. Additionally, she is a member of Obama’s Other Daughters, an all-Black women improv and sketch comedy troupe.

Stand-up comedian and actor Santino currently appears in FX’s acclaimed comedy Dave. He also starred in the Jim Carrey-exec produced Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here and appeared in the 2020 comedy Friendsgiving.

Bellamy is the stand-up comedian who made his name on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and is credited as the person who coined the term “booty call.” One of the first MTV VJs, Bellamy recently appeared in HBO’s Insecure and with Selma Blair in indie thriller A Dark Foe.

Paye is repped by UTA and manager Bryan Brucks. Santino is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Belamy is repped by Innovative and Main Title Entertainment.