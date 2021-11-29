New ‘Magic Mike’ Movie in the Works at HBO Max

A new Magic Mike movie will be taking center stage on HBO Max.

Channing Tatum will return for the third film in the franchise, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with Steven Soderbergh returning to the director’s chair. (Soderbergh did not direct the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL.) Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is returning to write.

Magic Mike 3 will be premiering exclusively on HBO Max and will see Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Plot details are not yet known for Last Dance but the movie is expected to wrap up the Magic Mike story.

Tatum confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Gregory Jacobs will produce the HBO Max feature with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

The first Magic Mike film grossed $167 million at the box office, with both films’ combined global gross being nearly $300 million. The franchise also spawned a lucrative stage show, Magic Mike Live, which has appeared in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

Tatum most recently made his directorial debut with MGM feature Dog, which he co-directed with Carolin, and will be seen starring opposite Sandra Bullock in Paramount action-comedy The Lost City of D. Tatum is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Soderburgh, who has a first-look deal with HBO Max, was last behind the camera with No Sudden Move and Let Them All Talk, both of which premiered on the streamer. He is repped by Sugar 23 and Lichter Grossman.