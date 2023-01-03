Amazon Prime Video’s New Releases Coming in January 2023

Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, season two of the Al Pacino and Logan Lerman-starring series Hunters and The Legend of Vox Machina‘s second season are just some of the Prime Video originals coming to the streamer in January.

New blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion and The Black Phone, along with classics like the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible films will, also be hitting Prime Video this month.

In the streamer’s Shotgun Wedding, which debuts on Jan. 27, “’till death do us part” takes on a new meaning in the adrenelaine-fueled adventure comedy. According to Amazon, Lopez and Duhamel invite their opinionated families to an island for a destination wedding, only to start having cold feet. And if that weren’t enough, the entire wedding party eventually gets taken hostage.

Hunters season two comes on the heels of Pacino’s big reveal in the season one finale of the Jordan Peele-produced series. This season, which hits Prime Video Jan. 13, follows Lerman, Tiffany Boone, Josh Radnor and more of the group of Nazi-hunters after an accident derails them in Europe and they must return back to the United States to track down history’s most infamous villain, Adolf Hitler.

The second season of The Legend of Vox Machina follows the group after they save the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most powerful couple in Exandria, according to Prime Video, only to be faced with saving the world again Jan. 20.

Below, check out the complete list of titles coming to Prime Video this January.

Jan. 1

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah And The Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin’ All The Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee Of The Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces Of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In The Heat Of The Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Invader Zim

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

Nella the Princess Knight

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Shimmer and Shine

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry To Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil’s Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According To Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit

12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3

Walking Tall

Welcome to Flatch

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

Jan. 3

Endeavour Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.

Jan. 6

Jurassic World Dominion

Cosmic Love France

The Rig

Jan. 8

The Winter Palace

Jan. 10

Snitch

Jan. 13

Hunters Season 2

The Test Season 2

Jan. 15

An Officer and a Gentleman

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6

Jan. 17

Vengeance

Jan. 20

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2

Jan. 21

Hercules (2014)

Jan. 27

The King’s Speech

Shotgun Wedding

Jan. 31

Orphan: First Kill

Nate Bargatze: Hello World