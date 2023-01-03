Amazon Prime Video’s New Releases Coming in January 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, season two of the Al Pacino and Logan Lerman-starring series Hunters and The Legend of Vox Machina‘s second season are just some of the Prime Video originals coming to the streamer in January.
New blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion and The Black Phone, along with classics like the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible films will, also be hitting Prime Video this month.
In the streamer’s Shotgun Wedding, which debuts on Jan. 27, “’till death do us part” takes on a new meaning in the adrenelaine-fueled adventure comedy. According to Amazon, Lopez and Duhamel invite their opinionated families to an island for a destination wedding, only to start having cold feet. And if that weren’t enough, the entire wedding party eventually gets taken hostage.
Hunters season two comes on the heels of Pacino’s big reveal in the season one finale of the Jordan Peele-produced series. This season, which hits Prime Video Jan. 13, follows Lerman, Tiffany Boone, Josh Radnor and more of the group of Nazi-hunters after an accident derails them in Europe and they must return back to the United States to track down history’s most infamous villain, Adolf Hitler.
The second season of The Legend of Vox Machina follows the group after they save the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most powerful couple in Exandria, according to Prime Video, only to be faced with saving the world again Jan. 20.
Below, check out the complete list of titles coming to Prime Video this January.
Jan. 1
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah And The Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All The Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee Of The Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces Of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In The Heat Of The Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Invader Zim
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
Nella the Princess Knight
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Shimmer and Shine
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry To Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According To Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit
12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
Walking Tall
Welcome to Flatch
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
Jan. 3
Endeavour Season 8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.
Jan. 6
Jurassic World Dominion
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
Jan. 8
The Winter Palace
Jan. 10
Snitch
Jan. 13
Hunters Season 2
The Test Season 2
Jan. 15
An Officer and a Gentleman
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
Jan. 17
Vengeance
Jan. 20
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2
Jan. 21
Hercules (2014)
Jan. 27
The King’s Speech
Shotgun Wedding
Jan. 31
Orphan: First Kill
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
