New ‘Saw’ Movie Sets 2023 Release Date

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have set a date to return to the world of Saw.

An untitled installment will arrive in theaters on Oct. 27, 2023, with veteran Saw filmmaker Kevin Greutert directing. The horror site Bloody Disgusting first reported the news.

The Saw franchise dates back to 2004 and launched the career of director James Wan and writer-star Leigh Whannell. The series follows the machinations of the villain Jigsaw, who creates elaborate and deadly scenarios in order to teach his victims a lesson. The franchise has spanned nine films to date, including the 2021 Chris Rock starrer Spiral. The new installment will be the tenth.

Greutert directed Saw VI (2009) and Saw: The Final Chapter (2010), and cut his teeth as the editor of the first Saw, among other titles in the series.

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” said producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules, founders of Twisted Pictures. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

The Saw franchise has grossed more than $1 billion globally, with the latest installment, Jigsaw, grossing $102 million worldwide. So far, the tenth Saw has the Halloween 2023 season release date to itself.