New Trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Shows Dynasty Paul Rudd Is Up Against

Scott Lang looks to have met his match in the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The preview, which was released during the National College Football Championship game on Monday, featured Marvel’s next chief villain, Kang (Jonathan Majors) taking on Scott (Paul Rudd).

Before Scott and his crew are transported to the Quantum Realm, he can be seen thinking about all the time he has lost with his daughter. Once they are in Quantum and come face-to-face with Kang, Scott gets an enticing offer. Kang can be heard telling Scott, “I’m the man who can give you the one thing you want. …. time.”

But when Scott seems to take Kang up on his offer, it begs the question – can he really trust him? The trailer continues with Scott, who fans see multiple of, and Kang battling it out, as he fights for his life and daughter. “I don’t have to win. We both just have to lose,” Scott can be heard saying. But the ending may not be what anyone can expect.

In the first trailer, released in October 2022, fans saw Scott and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to team up in the trilogy once again. Only this time, in the Quantum Realm where they find themselves interacting with strange new creatures and Kang.

The film, which was directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, also has Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Scott’s now-grown-up daughter, Cassie.

Jeff Loveness wrote the screenplay for the movie that kicks off Marvel’s Phase 5 and is also set to write the upcoming The Kang Dynasty, which will star Majors.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. Watch the latest trailer below.