Maria Schrader’s ‘She Said,’  Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ to World Premiere at New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival has unveiled its Spotlight section lineup, including the world premiere for Maria Schrader’s She Said, which is based on the landmark 2017 investigation that brought to light movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s pattern of serial sexual misconduct.

The Universal film is based on Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s best-selling She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, with Adam Shapiro, Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson starring.

There’s also a world bow on the festival’s opening weekend for Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, the MGM pic about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till Mobley’s subsequent pursuit of justice.

Other first looks in New York include Elvis Mitchell’s Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a documentary about cinema around the 1970s Black revolution; James Ivory and Giles Gardner’s A Cooler Climate; and Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s Personality Crisis: One Night Only, a documentary featuring David Johansen, singer-songwriter of the 1970s glam punk groundbreakers the New York Dolls.

New York has also booked Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, featuring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet; Marco Bellocchio’s six-part series Exterior Night; the third season of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus; Chris Smith’s Sr., a portrait of director Robert Downey, Sr., father of Robert Downey Jr.; The Super 8 Years from director Annie Ernaux; and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, an adaptation of Miriam Toews’s novel about a group of women from a remote religious community dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault.

“Ranging from illuminating portraits and affecting personal stories to uncomfortable histories that ignite change, the third edition of our NYFF Spotlight section is a curated mix of world premieres, films, by acclaimed auteurs, a selection of must-see documentaries, as well as a one of a kind evening of film and music,” Eugene Hernandez, executive director of the New York Film Festival, said in a statement.

The New York Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16.