NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Partners With Rhulen Family Foundation for 2023 NewNarratives Program (Exclusive)

Now in its third year, the program — which was previously supported by Warner Bros. Discovery OneFifty — will award a total of $20,000 in cash grant funding with a submission deadline of Sept. 6.

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles' NewNarratives Program logo
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles' NewNarratives Program Photo courtesy of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles NewNarratives program is partnering with the Rhulen Family Foundation for its 2023 iteration.

The new partnership will honor the late Anthony Rhulen, an independent film producer behind The Butterfly Effect and the founder and CEO of Film Engine Entertainment, who died in 2021 at the age of 51. In its third year, the program will continue to identify new global storytellers through NFMLA’s talent pool. Warner Bros. Discovery OneFifty previously supported the program through its first two years.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue this program with the support of the Rhulen Family Foundation. Honoring the memory of producer Anthony Rhulen in this way allows for us to continue what was important to him; independent film and next generation talent,” NFMLA’s Executive Director Larry Laboe and Programming Director Bojana Sandic said in a joint statement. “We also want to thank Warner Bros. Discovery OneFifty for helping to bring this program to life in 2021 and for supporting it for the first two editions. It’s thrilling to see the work that these storytellers are creating and we can’t wait to see what is submitted to us in 2023.”

The 2023 program will award a total of $20,000 in cash grant funding, which will be disbursed as four, $5,000 grants. NewNarratives, which generally works to advance, fund and amplify new, unique voices whose stories “transcend borders and dismantle convention,” according to NFMLA, has designated the funds for use as support of short, feature and episodic series, documentary, experimental and/or animation projects.

Projects can be in any stage of production, including concept, early development, pre-production, production, post-production and/or audience strategy. Applications are now open to members of NFMLA, with a Sept. 6 deadline to submit.

NewNarratives — a program of the arts and culture non-profit behind the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival, Best of NFMLA Awards and STARZ #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive — has received over 400 entries from more than 50 countries since its inception in 2021. During that time, more than $150,000 in funding has been dispersed for projects, with past recipients including Jim Vendiola, Merced Elizondo, Mandy Fabian, Thales Corrêa, Gabriela Ortega, Set Hernandez Rongkilyo, Meghan Ross and duo Nora Mariana Salim and Rami Kodeih.

