WarnerMedia OneFifty and NewFilmmakers LA Partner for NewNarratives Grant

WarnerMedia OneFifty, the company’s content innovation studio, is supporting a new artist’s grant from the nonprofit NewFilmmakers Los Angeles.

NFMLA co-founder and executive director Larry Laboe says that what sets NewNarratives apart from other talent identification programs is its “unrestricted nature.” The program will consider episodic or feature pitches of any theme or genre, and the specific size of the annual grant will depend on the needs of the selected project. “WarnerMedia OneFifty project funding ranges from $10,000 microgrants to larger grants awarded between $25,000 and $100,000, depending on project scope and proof of concept deliverables,” the organizers said in a statement.

Any filmmaker worldwide who has written, directed or produced at least one short film that has received a festival selection can apply for NewNarratives, and the organizers tell The Hollywood Reporter that they will evaluate submissions with an “inherent” perspective for equal representation, Laboe says. Adds WarnerMedia OneFifty head Axel Caballero, “Innovation is driven by inclusion, and that’s reflected by the artists, storytellers and filmmakers that come through OneFifty.”

Through OneFifty, the grant recipient (one will be chosen this year) will have potential access to resources, content, expertise and connections across WarnerMedia’s portfolio of companies, which include its film, television network, digital and music brands. WarnerMedia will have first-look rights to the NewNarratives project, but the grant recipient will retain the IP rights.

Filmmakers can apply to NewNarratives from July 19 to Aug. 27 at the NFMLA website. The grant recipient will be announced on Oct. 28.