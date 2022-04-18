Nia DaCosta to Direct Ta-Nehisi Coates Adaptation ‘The Water Dancer’

Nia DaCosta has set her next movie with MGM’s adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ best-seller The Water Dancer.

The project will be produced by Maceo-Lyn and Plan B, as well as Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films. (The Water Dancer was the first book to be featured in Oprah’s Book Club, a partnership with Apple.)

Coates penned the screenplay based on his novel, which follows Young Hiram Walker, who is born into bondage, loses his mother as a child and eventually loses all memory of her. The description for the story reads: “Now a young man, Hiram almost drowns when he crashes a carriage into a river, but is saved from the depths by a mysterious power he never realized he had and struggles to understand.”

The Water Dancer, a New York Times best-seller, has more than a million copies in print.

MGM and DaCosta worked together on the Candyman, a reimagining of the classic horror movie that DaCosta directed and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw produced. DaCosta first broke out with the feature Little Woods, starring Tessa Thompson, and most recently directed the Marvel movie The Marvels, a continuation of the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel franchise.

