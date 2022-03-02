Nia Long, Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson to Be Honored at Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Four honorees for the 2022 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards were announced Wednesday ahead of the event being held March 24 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

Nia Long (You People), 2022 Oscar nominee for best supporting actress Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Chanté Adams (A Journal For Jordan) will be celebrated at the ceremony that marks the 15th anniversary of the affair. This year, the Black Women in Hollywood Awards will be themed to “The Black Cinematic Universe” and hosted by Snowfall‘s Damson Idris.

The gala will be featured in Essence‘s March/April print issue and a special digital issue. Additional talent is set to be announced soon for the event taking place in the lead-up to the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.

“For 15 years, our Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood,” said Essence CEO Caroline Wanga in a statement. “This year — as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe — our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community. We are also thankful for our partners for supporting our vision as we continue to shine a light on the beauty and resilience of Black women everywhere.”

Essence deputy editor Cori Murray praised the event for having honored “breakthrough moments, emerging talent and cinematic legends” over the years, adding in her statement, “This year — our 15th anniversary — we proudly continue celebrating actresses championing for authentic portrayals and diverse storytelling across film, television and streaming. Much like our theme, the Black Cinematic Universe, the power in our presence is infinite.”

The Black Women in Hollywood Awards will stream March 28 at 7 p.m. ET on EssenceStudios.com and Essence.com.