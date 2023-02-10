Nia Long Reflects on Getting Passed Over for Roles: “Why Wasn’t I Considered for ‘Avatar’?”

Nia Long has enjoyed a long and successful career, including a recent run of popular titles, but she still has questions about parts for which she wasn’t considered in the past.

During an interview with The Cut that published Friday, Long was asked whether she feels that she gets overlooked for roles. Known for appearing in such sequel-spawning films as The Best Man, Big Momma’s House and Are We There Yet?, the actress’ latest credits include Missing, You People and The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

“I’ve felt passed over on things, for sure,” Long said. “There have definitely been moments like, ‘Why wasn’t I considered for that?’ Like, why wasn’t I considered for Avatar?”

Long clarified that she thinks Zoe Saldaña is “amazing” as Neytiri in James Cameron’s wildly successful film franchise. She added, “But I wasn’t even a topic of discussion, you know? A lot of times, to be fair, directors know in their minds who they want. It’s happened to me, and it’s not happened for me.”

The star explained that she is a big supporter of the Avatar movies. “I would love to do a film like Avatar because I’m really a fan and obsessed,” Long said. “I would even do a supporting role in a film like that because it’s so magical and beautiful, and there are so many lessons and a connection to Mother Nature, humanity and race. I just think it’s fantastical.”

Long was then asked whether she has recently had to audition for roles, and she said she hasn’t but that she would be open to it: “I would if it was something that someone thought I wasn’t right for that I know I could do.”

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long said she is grateful to have worked consistently for decades but is hopeful that her best projects are yet to come. “I’ve spent a lot of time inspiring others, which has been a blessing in my career, but I would like to feel more inspired by the projects that come my way and the things that I work on,” she said at the time.