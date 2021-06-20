Cannes: Nicholas Braun, Emilia Jones to Star in ‘Cat Person,’ Based on Hit ‘New Yorker’ Story

Nicholas Braun, best known for his Emmy-nominated turn as Greg in Succession, is teaming with Emilia Jones, recently seen in Locke & Key and Sundance winner Coda, for the psychological thriller Cat Person, based on the short story by Kristen Roupenian, famously published in The New Yorker in 2017 to worldwide acclaim. Cat Person was the year’s most downloaded fiction published in The New Yorker and one of the most widely read pieces overall of 2017.

The feature comes from StudioCanal and Imperative Entertainment, with DGA Award-winning filmmaker Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Booksmart) directing from a script by Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, Operation Mincemeat). StudioCanal will fully finance and commence worldwide sales at the Virtual Cannes Market, with 30WEST co-representing the U.S. rights.

Cat Person will be produced by Imperative Entertainment’s (The Mule, The Square, Late Night) Jeremy Steckler, in association with 30WEST who arranged the financing.

“Using Kristen’s excruciatingly well-observed short story about the horrors of dating as the jumping off point for an actual genre film, Cat Person will explore the hellscape of modern romance and the idea that we have all been the villain in someone else’s story, and the victim in others,” said Fogel.

Fogel is repped by UTA and Margaret Riley at Lighthouse. Braun is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Jones is repped by ICM and ARG Talent.