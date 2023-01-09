×
Nicolas Cage Has No Plans to Join the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Anytime Soon: “I’m a Trekkie”

'The Old Way' actor got candid about possibly appearing in the franchise, saying, “I'm not in the 'Star Wars' family. I'm in the 'Star Trek' family."

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Diageo World Class Canada and Audi Canada

Fans who dreamed about the day they could see Nicolas Cage in a Star Wars project may not want to get their hopes up. 

The Moonstruck actor told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview last week while promoting his new Western, The Old Way, which is currently in theaters, that he is a “Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.” 

Previously, The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal told the outlet that he had already suggested bringing Cage into the Stars Wars universe. But, in response, the National Treasure star said he’s “not really down.” 

Cage added that he has been a Star Trek fan since childhood and continues to keep up with the latest films starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. “I’m not in the Star Wars family. I’m in the Star Trek family.” 

“I grew up watching [William] Shatner,” the actor said. “I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science-fiction format. And Star Trek really embraced that.” 

Since 1979, the Star Trek franchise has been widely popular, with 13 films to date. Star Wars has also found lots of success since 1978 and 11 live-action movies and several TV shows later. 

