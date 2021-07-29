Nicholas Hoult Joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Searchlight Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’ (Exclusive)

Nicholas Hoult is in final talks to star opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in the dark comedy-thriller The Menu.

Searchlight Pictures is behind the feature, which will reunite multiple members of the team behind the HBO series Succession. Hoult would also join previously announced cast Ralph Fiennes and Hong Chau.

The story centers on a young couple, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Succession director Mark Mylod will helm from a screenplay by Succession scribe Will Tracey and Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Seth Reiss.

Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce via their Hyperobject Industries. Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

The Menu will reunite Hoult with the studio behind The Favourite. He was most recently seen in Warner Bros. feature Those Who Wish Me Dead and recently wrapped filming on the second season of Hulu’s breakout series The Great, a show that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He is repped by UTA, the U.K.’s 42, and Felker Toczek.