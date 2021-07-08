New Trailer Drops for Nick Cannon Sports Film ‘She Ball’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
An official trailer for She Ball, a sports comedy-drama directed, co-written by and starring Nick Cannon, dropped Thursday.
The film, which was announced in 2017 and previously shown in a brief teaser, follows Avery Watts (Cannon), who enlists a talented basketball player (Melody Rae) to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament and save the embattled Inglewood community center that he manages. At the same time, he’s trying to raise his seven-year-old daughter.
She Ball’s cast includes Chris Brown, Rosa Acosta, K.D. Aubert, Delpha Baxter, Evan Ross, Cedric the Entertainer, DC Young Fly and Bryan “Birdman” Williams.
Cannon’s last film as a director was 2016’s King of the Dancehall, which starred Whoopie Goldberg. Alongside Cannon, She Ball is co-written by Glenda L. Richardson, who has numerous TV credits in development and as a writer’s assistant.
The movie features new music from Brown, Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Roddy Ricch and Kierra Sheard.
Earlier this week, Redbox Entertainment acquired the North American distribution rights to the film. The film is also distributed by Vertical Entertainment and produced by Cannon and Benjamin Sumpter.
She Ball will release in theaters and on-demand Aug. 6. View the trailer below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Vince Vaughn
Kristen Bell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste Are the Ultimate Coupon Criminals in First ‘Queenpins’ Trailer
-
-
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Disney Debuts Stephanie Beatriz as “Not Special Special” Heroine in Enchanting ‘Encanto’ Trailer
-
International
Cannes: Saban Lands Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo, Frank Grillo Action-Thriller ‘Ida Red’ for U.S., U.K. (Exclusive)
-
-