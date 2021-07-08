New Trailer Drops for Nick Cannon Sports Film ‘She Ball’

An official trailer for She Ball, a sports comedy-drama directed, co-written by and starring Nick Cannon, dropped Thursday.

The film, which was announced in 2017 and previously shown in a brief teaser, follows Avery Watts (Cannon), who enlists a talented basketball player (Melody Rae) to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament and save the embattled Inglewood community center that he manages. At the same time, he’s trying to raise his seven-year-old daughter.

She Ball’s cast includes Chris Brown, Rosa Acosta, K.D. Aubert, Delpha Baxter, Evan Ross, Cedric the Entertainer, DC Young Fly and Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

Cannon’s last film as a director was 2016’s King of the Dancehall, which starred Whoopie Goldberg. Alongside Cannon, She Ball is co-written by Glenda L. Richardson, who has numerous TV credits in development and as a writer’s assistant.

The movie features new music from Brown, Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Roddy Ricch and Kierra Sheard.

Earlier this week, Redbox Entertainment acquired the North American distribution rights to the film. The film is also distributed by Vertical Entertainment and produced by Cannon and Benjamin Sumpter.

She Ball will release in theaters and on-demand Aug. 6. View the trailer below.