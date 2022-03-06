Spirit Awards: Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Engage in Mock Feud With Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard During Monologue

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman kicked off the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards with a pre-recorded segment and monologue that were as sexually charged as fans may have expected.

The two were initially shown rehearsing backstage as Sarah Silverman was wheeled out in a clear case.

Mullally and Offerman were told Silverman was “the backup host,” as a safety measure since the two hosts had joined Twitter prior to 2015, referencing the recent phenomenon of stars getting in trouble for old tweets.

As they rehearsed a joke, Silverman urged them to be more political (“it’s the only reason people watch awards shows”) before pretending she couldn’t breathe due to a lack of air in her glass box.

Mullally and Offerman used her crisis to motivate them, with Mullally saying they would “go out there and host the best damn awards show anyone has ever hosted,” all for Silverman.

Taking the stage, Mullally kicked off their official monologue by joking about A24’s strong showing at the Spirit Awards, saying the trophyfest will “honor the best of films and TV shows that begin with the A24 logo.”

They then celebrated how theatrical movies are back, before Mullally clarified that people weren’t seeing the films of nominees in attendance — they were seeing the “eighth” Spider-Man.

Later they joked that they would be celebrating the “films no one saw and TV shows no one has heard of.”

After mentioning nominee Red Rocket, Mullally engaged in the first of several moments in which she appeared to be obsessed by Simon Rex’s performance during the film, to Offerman’s annoyance.

They then turned their focus to Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

“We were hoping we’d be the biggest Hollywood power couple here,” Offerman said to the duo in the audience, adding, “indie stars and A-listers, pick a lane, you greedy bastards.”

Mullally and Offerman then put their credits against Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard’s in a mock argument as Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard laughed along.

The rest of their monologue included jokes about top nominee Zola, incidentally from A24, as well as nominees A Chiara, Drive My Car and White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett and his memorable suitcase scene.

Referencing nominee Michael Greyeyes, who is making history with his film and TV nomination, Offerman said he hasn’t seen anyone “dominate two mediums” since he and Mullally had sex with a pair of fortune tellers.

In closing, Offerman referenced the Spirit Awards’ beach location saying, “if you don’t win, you can walk straight into the ocean.”

But they ultimately urged even those who don’t win to celebrate the independent spirit: “Winning is for big budget, independent is where the heroes get their teeth kicked in for reality.”

Ahead of the show, Offerman told The Hollywood Reporter that the pair would “try to make people laugh without being mean to them.”

“Traditionally, in the opening of the show, it’s kind of roast comedy,” he said. “And we don’t like that because it is actually mean; it’s bullying and reinforces stereotypes. I have laughed a lot at it with everyone else over the years, but I can also bring my head around to, ‘Let’s make jokes that don’t make people feel bad about themselves.'”

He also noted that he and Mullally were “not Billy Crystal,” he said, referencing the frequent Oscars host, saying they told Film Independent, the organization behind the Spirit Awards, that when they “took the gig.”

“We are, however, a married couple who loves to be onstage together and lean into our old-fashioned Nichols and May vaudeville back-and-forth. So that is what we will bring to bear,” he said. “There will also be an overpowering sexuality to the presentation — and there’s nothing we can do about that.”

Indeed, the pair didn’t shy away from sexuality in their statement when they were announced as hosts for the show, saying, “We hope to get a little rowdy, but it’ll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse. Although, with the two of us involved, it’s more likely to be intercourse. Either way it’ll be legit.”

The pair follow in the footsteps of past Spirit Awards hosts Melissa Villaseñor, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell, Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Joel McHale, Sarah Silverman, Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah and John Waters.

The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards returned this year to an in-person ceremony on the beach in Santa Monica after last year’s awards show went virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But, this year, the Spirit Awards are airing earlier than its traditional berth, taking place three weeks before the Oscars instead of just days ahead of the Academy Awards.

Zola topped this year’s nominees with seven nominations, including for best feature. Other top nominees are The Novice, with five nods, and four-time nominees The Lost Daughter and Wild Indian.