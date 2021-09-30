Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito Replaces Mireille Soria as Paramount Animation Chief

The shake-up continues at Paramount Pictures.

New Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins announced Thursday that Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito will succeed Mireille Soria as animation chief.

Naito’s title will be president, animation & development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. Soria, president of Paramount Animation, is leaving the company. Her previous job was president of Nickelodeon Animation, where she worked with Robbins, who continues to oversee Nick.

“Ramsey is one of the savviest executives and creative minds in our industry. During her time at Nick, she has transformed and reinvigorated the Animation Studio division with her sharp business instincts, deep stable of relationships and unique eye for great storytelling, and I’m thrilled to have her bring her talents to this expanded role where she can further elevate our overall animation business,” Robbins said in a statement.

Added Robbins, “Mireille has been a driving force in building out a new, dynamic and modern chapter of Paramount Animation. We thank her for her many contributions to the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Under Naito’s leadership, Nickelodeon Animation launched its largest animation slate in the network’s 40+ year history, feeding its content pipeline across all formats and platforms.

Soria assumed her role as head of Paramount Animation in 2017. Her exit follows the departure of former Paramount chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos and motion group picture president Emma Watts.