First Look: Nicolas Cage in Survival Action-Thriller ‘Arcadian’ (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage gets a ride in this exclusive first-look image from upcoming survival action-thriller Arcadian (formerly titled Sand and Stones).

The Oscar winner — soon to be seen playing Dracula in Universal’s Renfield with Nicholas Hoult — stars alongside Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out), Maxwell Jenkins (Dear Edward, Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga, Saltburn) in the film, directed by Ben Brewer, who was the lead visual effects artist for Everything Everywhere All At Once (and reunites with Cage following the filmmaker’s feature debut The Trust).

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights to the feature, which recently wrapped production in Dublin, Ireland and is now in post-production.

Written by Michael Nilon (Braven starring Jason Momoa), Arcadian is set in a post-apocalyptic and sparsely populated world, where Paul (Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins), have managed to claw out an existence yet live in constant fear. Once confronted by imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan to survive.

Producers include Cage’s Saturn Films and Michael Nilon, Redline Entertainment’s David Wulf (Call Jane, The Card Counter, Inheritance) and Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, alongside Braxton Pope (The Card Counter, The Trust).