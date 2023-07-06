×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Nicolas Cage Set for Career Tribute at Fantasia Film Festival

North America's biggest genre fest will close with 'We Are Zombies,' a world premiere from the Canadian cult collective RKSS that stars Megan Peta Hill, Alexandre Nachi and Derek Johns.

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage is set to receive a career tribute award at the 2023 Fantasia Film Festival, organizers announced on Thursday.

Fantasia earlier unveiled an international premiere for Sympathy for the Devil, which stars Cage and reunites director Yuval Adler with Joel Kinnaman after The Secrets We Keep. As part of that screening, North America’s largest genre fest will honor Cage in Montreal with this year’s Cheval Noir career achievement award after a four-decade run in Hollywood where his film credits include Leaving Las Vegas, Bringing Out the Dead, Con Air, Face/Off and Wild at Heart.

Related Stories

Julian Sands
Movies

Julian Sands, Star of 'A Room With a View,' Died in January Hiking Accident, Authorities Confirm

Kevin Smith and Nicolas Cage
Movies

Kevin Smith, Writer for Scrapped 'Superman Lives' Film, Reacts to Finally Seeing His Vision in 'The Flash': "An Absolute Delight"

Fantasia will also close its 27th edition with We Are Zombies, from the Canadian cult film collective RKSS, led by François Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell. The film stars Megan Peta Hill, Alexandre Nachi and Derek Johns.

Fantasia in its final lineup announcements also booked world premieres for director Mark H. Rapaport’s comedy of discomfort Hippo, Lim Sun-ae’s Ms. Apocalypse and John Rosman’s New Life, about a mysterious woman (Hayley Erin) who goes on the run, and a fixer, played by Sonya Walger, assigned to bring her in.

There’s also first looks in Montreal for Mary Dauterman’s feature debut Booger, Austin Jennings’ Eight Eyes and The Moon, Sky and You, a feature debut about high-school lovers fighting against a hitman organization from director Hei Yau Lin.

The Fantasia Film Festival earlier announced it will open its 27th edition with Pascal Plante’s Red Rooms, a French-language thriller about a woman’s obsession with a high-profile serial killer case. The genre pic, which stars Maxwell McCabe-Lokos and Juliette Gariépy, will get a North American premiere in Montreal after bowing in competition in Karlovy Vary.

The Fantasia festival is set to run July 20 to Aug. 9 in Montreal.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad