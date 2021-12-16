Nicolas Cage, Guillermo del Toro to Receive Honors From Hollywood Critics Association (Exclusive)

The Hollywood Critics Association is set to give Nicolas Cage its Acting Achievement Award and Guillermo del Toro this year’s Filmmaking Achievement Award at the 5th annual HCA Awards ceremony on Jan. 8.

The intimate awards show will also see cinematographer Alice Brooks receive the Artisan on the Rise Award and Saniyya Sidney accept the Star on the Rise Award. This year’s honorary awards will be part of the HCA Film Awards ceremony at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles that will be live-streamed on the official HCA YouTube channel.

Cage will be feted for his Hollywood career and memorable roles in Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off, Raising Arizona and his recent performance in Michael Sarnoski’s debut feature Pig. “Nicolas Cage is one of the most well-known actors working today,” HCA President Nestor Bentancor said in a statement.

Oscar-winning The Shape of Water director del Toro will also be honored at this year’s awards show. “He is the type of filmmaker whose work makes audiences fall in love with movies over and over again,” HCA co-founder Ashley Menzel added.

In 2021, Brooks was cinematographer on two musicals, In The Heights and Tick, Tick … Boom! and will reunite with Jon M. Chu for the upcoming movie production of Wicked. Sidney, who plays tennis superstar Venus Williams in the Warner Bros. movie King Richard, will be presented with the Star on the Rise Award after other star turns in Fast Color, Fences and Hidden Figures.