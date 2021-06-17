Nicolas Cage Searches for Beloved Stolen Pig in New Trailer

Who snatched Nicolas Cage’s prized pig?

That’s the setup for a surprisingly sober-looking upcoming film that has the Oscar-winner on a quest to find his missing hog.

Cage plays an Oregon mushroom forger (and, it seems, a former professional chef) living alone in the woods and one day his truffle-finding pig is taken. He then goes on a quest to find said pig and the swine who stole her. Here’s the trailer:

So it’s sort of like John Wick – except with a pig instead of a puppy, and the pig is missing instead of dead, and the owner is a chef instead of a hitman, and it’s a drama instead of an action film. So just like John Wick except for all the ways it’s not.

Pig is directed by Michael Sarnoski (Olympia) and also stars Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, and Gretchen Corbett.

Some fun facts about forged truffles: The shrooms are so valuable (topping $100 per ounce) that being a truffle forger can be a dangerous profession as people have literally killed for them. While most associate pigs with finding truffles, dogs are actually more typically used nowadays as pigs are harder to train and their hooves can damage root systems (and, yes, those dogs and pigs are sometimes stolen, so the premise of Pig isn’t as far fetched as it sounds).

Cage also has The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent coming later this year, and he’s attached to star in Amazon’s Joe Exotic miniseries that’s in development about the Tiger King star.

Pig is released in theaters July 16.