Nicolas Cage Plays a Beach Bum Killer in ‘The Retirement Plan’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage plays a retired Caribbean beach bum-turned-assassin in the trailer for The Retirement Plan, an action comedy thriller from writer/director Tim Brown and Falling Forward Films that’s set to hit theaters on Aug. 25.

Cage is Matt, the estranged father of Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell), who get entangled in a criminal gang that threatens their lives. Matt, coming to their rescue, is chased down by gang leader Donnie, played by Jackie Earle Haley, and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman).

To save his family, Matt has to kill a slew of bad guys in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the criminal gang in hot pursuit. “The old guy. He keeps killing everybody. Everybody!” Bobo exclaims at one point in the trailer.

Soon, Ashley learns her father has a secret past now revealed as he looks to get back to the peace and quiet of retirement in paradise.

Cage will also hit the beach after boarding the upcoming psychological thriller The Surfer from director Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium, Nocebo) and screenwriter Thomas Martin, where he plays a man who returns to his hometown in Australia and takes on a local gang of surfers.

The Retirement Plan, also from Darius Films and Productivity Media, has an ensemble cast that includes Joel David Moore, Grace Byers, Ernie Hudson and Lynn Whitfield. The producer credits are shared by William Santor, Doug Murray and Nicholas Tabarrok, while Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills and Tim Brown executive produce.

Cage — whose films have grossed more than $6.3 billion globally — is represented by WME and Stride Management.