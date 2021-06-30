Nicolas Cage’s Meta Action-Comedy ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Sets April 2022 Release in Theaters

Nicolas Cage‘s upcoming action-comedy satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays a version of himself, will hit theaters on April 22, 2022, Lionsgate announced Wednesday.

Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen also star in the movie, alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film stars Cage as a fictionalized version of himself. In this instance, the character is unfulfilled creatively and facing financial ruin.

Consequently, the actor must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan, but things take a wildly unexpected turn when the actor is recruited by a CIA and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nic Cage.

Lionsgate beat out other suitors in picking up the project. Gormican directed from a script he wrote with Kevin Etten.

Kevin Turen is producing alongside Cage and Mike Nilon.

In a twinned move, Lionsgate also announced release dates for two titles from the Erwin brother’s faith-based Kingdom Story Company: The Jesus Music (Oct. 1, 2021) and The Unbreakable Boy (March 18, 2022.)