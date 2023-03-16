Nicolas Cage Thriller ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Acquired by RLJE Films

RLJE Films, a unit of AMC Networks, has picked up the North American rights to Sympathy for the Devil, a psychological thriller staring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.

Also included in the deal were rights to U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The deal marks the eighth time the company is releasing a Cage movie.

RJLE has set a July 28, 2023 release date for the film, which is directed by Yuval Adler (Bethlehem, The Operative).

According to the announcement, the story is set in motion after a man is forced to drive at gunpoint a mysterious passenger. He finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is at it seems. Luke Paradise wrote the script.

“This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes Mandy, a critically acclaimed film that has a huge cult following,” said RLJE Film chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward. “Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”

Other Cage-RJLE collaborations include Prisoners of the Ghostland and Color Out of Space, among others.

Devil was produced by Cage along with Alex Lebovici (Barbarian), Allan Ungar (Bandit) and Stuart Manashil (City of Lies).

It is executive produced by Paradise, Christian Mercuri (Out of the Furnace), David Haring (The Old Way), Marc Goldberg (Final Score), David Sullivan (The Rise of the Krays), Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn (Come Away) and Waylen Lin (Bill & Ted Face the Music).

Mercuri’s Capstone Global repped the film and filmmakers.