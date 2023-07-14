Nicolas Cage Thriller ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Picked up by Signature for U.K. (Exclusive)

Sympathy for Devil, the upcoming thriller starring Nicolas Cage (Renfield, Pig) and Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad), has been acquired by Signature Entertainment for the U.K. and Ireland.

The film is produced by Marc Goldberg (The Estate), Allan Ungar (Bandit), Alex Lebovici (Bill and Ted Face the Music) and Stuart Manashil (Watcher) and was directed by Yuval Adler (The Operative) from a script written by Luke Paradise.

In Sympathy for the Devil, after being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment CEO Goldberg and Capstone Global CEO Christian Mercuri.

“We are thrilled to have Sympathy for the Devil on our slate,” said Signature sales director Claire Loewenthal. “A quality, commercial twisty thriller with a superb script and performances from Cage and Kinnaman that has future ‘cult hit’ written all over it.”

Signature recently acquired the Ben Kingsley-starring sci-fi comedy Jules and The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer.