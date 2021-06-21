Nicolas Cage to Star in Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

A new Nicolas Cage film project is hitting the international market.

Altitude is unveiling Butcher’s Crossing, described as “an epic frontier adventure” that will star Cage, who in recent years has proven to be one of the most eclectic and unpredictable of thespians.

Gabe Polsky, who directed documentaries Red Army and Red Penguins, is making his narrative feature debut with the project. It is also a reunion of sorts, as Polsky was a producer on Cage’s 2009 movie Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

Altitude is handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market, 21-25 June. Altitude has also secured the film for U.K. and Irish distribution.

According to Altitude, Crossing is a frontier epic in which a young Harvard dropout seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters led by Miller, who will be played by Cage. Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity.

The project is based on the novel by John Williams, which explores man’s relationship with the natural world. Polsky wrote the adaptation with Liam Satre-Meloy.

“This is an urgent story with timeless themes — a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature,” said Polsky.

Shooting is due to begin in October in the U.S.

Producing are Polsky, Molly Conners of Phipen Pictures, and Will Clarke and Andy Mayson of Altitude Film Entertainment. Cage’s Saturn Films will also produce.

Altitude is noting that wildlife conservation charity Defenders of Wildlife and American adventurer and writer Steve Rinella will also be involved.

Cage, an Oscar winner who in the 1990s and early 2000s was one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world, has spent the last decade making an assortment of movies ranging from grade-Z action pics to arty dramas to hallucinatory genre outings. The veteran and his wide-ranging career are getting the big-screen treatment via a unique drama from Lionsgate titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which Cage plays himself —and as version of himself. The movie is due later this year.

Cage also stars in Pig, in which he plays a wronged truffle hunter searching for his kidnapped pig. That movie is due July 16.