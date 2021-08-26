Lionsgate Unveils First Footage from Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight,’ Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’

Lionsgate closed out CinemaCon with help from Nicolas Cage in his most Nicolas Cage role yet. The studio showed off the first footage from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (April 22, 2022), the meta-comedy in which Cage plays a version of himself.

The red band trailer is Cage completely unleashed, playing into the public myths that have sprung up around him. The trailer opens with highlights from Cage’s illustrious career, and then cuts to the fictionalized Cage, who keeps getting rejected from roles. Finally, he calls his rep to say he’s retiring: “Tell the trades it was a tremendous honor to be a part of storytelling and mythmaking.” It’s an emotional moment, only his rep doesn’t hear, because they have bad cell phone reception in the Hollywood Hills.

When all is lost, Cage’s agent (Neil Patrick Harris) presents him with an option: a $1 million payday to attend the birthday party of a superfan. Cage worried the superfan would require something weird, perhaps something sexual, but was assured that wasn’t the case. That fan turns out to be a drug cartel lord (Pedro Pascal) who has a wax statue of Cage complete with his golden guns from Face/Off. Cage offers to buy it from him on the spot for $20,000. Things get worse when CIA agents (including one played by Tiffany Haddish) inform Cage his new friend is a drug lord.

Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen also star. Tom Gormican directs the film.

Lionsgate also offered a first look at Moonfall, the disaster pic from Independence Day filmmaker Roland Emmerich. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star in the disaster film, in which the moon is on a collision course for Earth. The trailer features the Emmerich-appropriate tagline “in 2022, the moon comes to us.”

The opening scene features Berry and Wilson’s characters in space in 2011 on a satellite repair mission that quickly goes awry when debris from the moon hits, sending their ship into a violent spin. The camera then zooms in to the moon, where a storm is brewing.

The studio also touted its upcoming slate with brief looks at Borderlands, Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding and the news that the faith-based football drama American Underdog would debut in theaters at Christmas.

Echoing a refrain from CinemaCon in which theater owners were more worried than ever about the health of their industry, Lionsgate motion picture chair Joe Drake stated, “Movies in theaters are here to stay.”