Nicolas Cage to Saddle Up for First Western ‘The Old Way’

Following a year that has seen him play a truffle forager in Pig, a version of himself in the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and — almost — Joe Exotic in a now-shelved drama based on hit doc series Tiger King, Nicolas Cage has signed up for something completely different.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the prolific star is to play the lead in The Old Way, marking — incredibly — his first ever Western.

The film — heading to the film market in Toronto, where Capstone is handling international sales — sees Cage play Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family. But when a gang of gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world burning. He unearths his sidearm and saddles up with an unlikely partner: his twelve-year-old daughter.

“After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing,” said Cage. “Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.”

The Old Way is directed by Acts of Violence helmer Brett Donowho from a script by Carl W. Lucas.

“It is both an honor and privilege to work with Nick on the first Western of his illustrious career,” said Donowho. “Cage not only epitomizes the character of Briggs, but he is also the consummate professional a director only dreams of working with to bring this enigmatic character to life. As a father of three daughters, I cannot wait to share this compelling story of a father and daughter and their emotional journey of discovery.”

Capstone Pictures and Intercut Capital are co-financing and producing the picture. Capstone’s Christian Mercuri is executive producing alongside David Haring. R. Bryan Wright and Micah Haley are producing for Intercut Capital alongside Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall, Jr. and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures. Donowho and Cage’s Saturn Films are also producing. Fred Roos, Carl W. Lucas, Joshua Bunting and Mehrdad Moayedi are executive producing.

Donowho is repped by Stephen Rice at Pantheon Talent.