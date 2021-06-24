Nicole Beharie, Conphidance Join Regina Hall in Satire ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ (Exclusive)

Nicole Beharie and Little America star Conphidance are set to join Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in mega-church satire Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

The project, which will be shot in a faux-documentary style, follows Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Adamma Ebo penned the screenplay and will make her feature directorial debut in the film.

Austin Crute and Devere Rogers are also joining the project from production company Pinky Promise and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% banner.

59% banner will produce with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow, as well as Adanne Ebo and Kara Durret.

UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance, and ICM Partners arranged for the film’s financing and will handle the film’s domestic distribution rights.

Beharie, repped by ICM, Artists First and Hansen Jacobson, recently starred in Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Sundance feature Miss Juneteenth, which earned her a Gotham Award. She recently wrapped filming the HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage, starring opposite Oscar Isaacs and Jessica Chastain.

Conphidance, repped by Gersh Sy Talent Agency, earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance on Little America and can currently be seen on CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola.

Crute’s credits include Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, Netflix series Daybreak, and the ABC comedy series Call Your Mother. He is represented by Paradigm and Ninety5ive.

Rogers recently wrapped filming HBO Max pilot OK Boomer and the Apple series Astro. He is represented by Management 360, Abrams and Jackoway Austen.