Nicole Beharie, Conphidance Join Regina Hall in Satire ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Nicole Beharie and Little America star Conphidance are set to join Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in mega-church satire Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
The project, which will be shot in a faux-documentary style, follows Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Adamma Ebo penned the screenplay and will make her feature directorial debut in the film.
Austin Crute and Devere Rogers are also joining the project from production company Pinky Promise and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% banner.
59% banner will produce with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow, as well as Adanne Ebo and Kara Durret.
UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance, and ICM Partners arranged for the film’s financing and will handle the film’s domestic distribution rights.
Beharie, repped by ICM, Artists First and Hansen Jacobson, recently starred in Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Sundance feature Miss Juneteenth, which earned her a Gotham Award. She recently wrapped filming the HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage, starring opposite Oscar Isaacs and Jessica Chastain.
Conphidance, repped by Gersh Sy Talent Agency, earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance on Little America and can currently be seen on CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola.
Crute’s credits include Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, Netflix series Daybreak, and the ABC comedy series Call Your Mother. He is represented by Paradigm and Ninety5ive.
Rogers recently wrapped filming HBO Max pilot OK Boomer and the Apple series Astro. He is represented by Management 360, Abrams and Jackoway Austen.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
‘Freaks’ Filmmakers to Direct Rock Climbing Thriller ‘Deadpoint’ for Spyglass (Exclusive)
-
-
-
Taron Egerton
‘Sing 2’ Trailer Reveals Bono, Halsey and Letitia Wright as Additions to Animated Animal Chorus
-
TriStar Pictures
TriStar Chief Nicole Brown Talks Streamers, Theaters and Her Focus on Finding “Elevated, Director-Driven Content”
-
Spike Jonze
Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Tobey Maguire Join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ (Exclusive)