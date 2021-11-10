Nicole Kidman Embodies Lucille Ball in First Full Length ‘Being the Ricardos’ Trailer (Exclusive)

While she is best known for eliciting laughter, Lucille Ball is juggling much drama in the first full-length trailer for Amazon Studios’ Being the Ricardos.

The spot explores both the marital troubles of the titular couple — played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem — and alludes to Ball’s investigation by the FBI. (In a testimony to the House Un-American Activities Committee, Ball admitted to having previously registered as a member of the Communist party in 1936 at the behest of her then-ailing grandfather.)

Aaron Sorkin is behind the feature that offers a look into the famous couple’s complicated professional and romantic relationship, set against the backdrop of one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.

“If they boo you, we’re done,” says Bardem as Desi Arnaz in the trailer, which also sees J.K. Simmons as William Frawley and Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance.

Being the Ricardos is getting an award-contending release, due out in theaters on Dec. 10 prior to hitting Prime Video on Dec. 21.