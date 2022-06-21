Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow Join ‘Spellbound’ Animated Musical

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow and Nathan Lane are set to star in the upcoming animated musical Spellbound for Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films.

They will join the earlier-announced Rachel Zegler in the movie about a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

The original score for the film is by Oscar-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Kidman will voice the role of Ellsmere, the Queen of Lumbria, while Bardem will voice Solon, the King of Lumbria. Together, they are the parents of Princess Ellian, voiced by Zegler, who they join on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Lithgow will lend his voice to play Minister Bolinar, and Jenifer Lewis will voice the role of Minister Nazara Prone, a royal advisor to Princess Ellian. And Lane will play the Oracles of the Sun and Moon, while Jordan Fisher and André De Shields help round out the voice cast.

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman will produce for Skydance Animation. Other titles headed to AppleTV+ from Skydance Animation include Luck and the animated series Wondla as part of an overall deal.

Luck and Spellbound were originally set up at Paramount, which has a movie deal with Skydance. That studio deal allowed the David Ellison-run Skydance to move the films at his discretion.

Kidman is represented by CAA and Media Talent Group; Bardem is represented by WME, while Lithgow is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content, and Lewis is represented by WME. Lane is represented by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.